Bandai Namco has announced the new achievement of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in terms of sales, which certify the status of great success for the game in question, which has surpassed the 8 million copies sold.

This actually confirms a trend: the recent Dragon Ball games have all achieved remarkable results on the market, all becoming blockbuster of enormous caliber During the years.

Just to give you an idea, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 reached 10 million copies sold with data updated to last year, as did Dragon Ball FighterZ, while the first Dragon Ball Xenoverse had even reached 14 million.