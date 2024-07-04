Bandai Namco has announced the new achievement of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in terms of sales, which certify the status of great success for the game in question, which has surpassed the 8 million copies sold.
This actually confirms a trend: the recent Dragon Ball games have all achieved remarkable results on the market, all becoming blockbuster of enormous caliber During the years.
Just to give you an idea, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 reached 10 million copies sold with data updated to last year, as did Dragon Ball FighterZ, while the first Dragon Ball Xenoverse had even reached 14 million.
All Dragon Balls are blockbusters
In short, the series created by the late Akira Toriyama continues to conquer users around the world also in video game form, even changing formula between one series and another. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, in this case, is a sort of third-person action RPG.
The peculiarity of the game is that retraces the history of the series also applying some variations and completing it through various DLCs which, in fact, have extended the story for years, considering that they are continuing to come out despite the title being launched in 2020.
At this point we wait to see what results the new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be able to achieve, considering that it is also a highly anticipated title, collecting the legacy of the famous Budokai Tenkaichi series with some innovations to the formula.
#Dragon #Ball #Kakarot #huge #success #sales #milestone #announced #Bandai #Namco
Leave a Reply