Tomorrow, July 4, marks six years since the disappearance of Juan Manuel Ruíz García “Tomatito,” and his mother still maintains faith that he will be found.

“Seriously how hard is this? Tomorrow, 6 years without seeing you, my love. Every day the days go by, months, years and I haven’t been able to find you. I’m dying in life. But I have so much faith that one day I will find you. My love, your mother has never tired of looking for you and of asking God so much for you. Wherever you are, my God, take care of me very much. I ask with all my heart that my family and friends light a candle tomorrow and help me pray for my son. 6 years without seeing you. This can’t be. I love you son. Your mommy who will always look for you until she finds you,” posted Daisy García, Tomatito’s mother, on her Facebook profile.

On July 4, 2018, Juan Manuel was last seen leaving his home in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood. The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone is currently offering a reward of 200 thousand pesos to anyone who provides truthful information that allows the location of “Tomatito.”