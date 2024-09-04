Dossierage, hunt for documents to identify the “pieces of the institutions” who allegedly met the suspects

The “dossier” case involving the former magistrate of the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office Antonio Praise be to you (in the meantime retired) and the Guardia di Finanza officer Pasquale Strianorisks expanding further. After the GIP’s decision to reject the request for house arrest formulated by Raffaele Cantonprosecutor of Perugia, not only was there an appeal to the Review but the documents were even transferred to the Anti-Mafia Commission to identify the “pieces of the institutions” who would have met the suspects and received illicit information. The investigation is not yet concluded, Cantone specified, the prosecutor’s suspicion is that there were other unauthorized access even after the investigations were opened. A large part of the investigation – reports La Verità – is concentrated on motive: why did Striano make those illegal accesses? And on whose behalf? The hypothesis is that there is not a single principal, but rather different solicitations coming not only from journalists, but also from ““private” or “organic” entities within institutional bodies“.

But in Anti-Mafia Commission – continues La Verità – there is already a first obstacle to face: “The vice president is Federico Cafiero of Rahoformer Five Star Movement magistrate, who he headed the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the events“, underlined the president of the Forza Italia senators Maurizio Gaspariwho specified: “He is not under investigation, he is not accused of anythingbut he he was there when these things happened“. The reply of the grillini: “In reality Cafiero de Raho is victim and injured party“. The file of the Perugia investigation on the dossiers was delivered yesterday morning to the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission: in addition 3,000 pages thick on the short circuit within one of the most delicate joints of the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office, the one that evaluates the Reports of suspicious transactions (Sos) and which has access to important databases, concerns all the documents collected by the investigators until the rejection of the request for precautionary measures advanced against Laudati and Striano. The Umbrian investigators do not have a complete picture of the operations carried out by Striano, but they exclude that there was a hidden direction.