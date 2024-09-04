Argentina and Chile face each other in the seventh round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Albiceleste are looking to remain the absolute leader with 15 points, as they are two points ahead of their main rival, Uruguay. For their part, Chile today has only five points and due to goal difference, they are out of the play-offs, a place that Paraguay will have.
BY: Emiliano Martinez – With his imprint and solvency, he provides security like no other, both at Aston Villa and in Argentina. Will he be captain in the absence of Messi? The decision will be made on Thursday. His team won 2-1 at Leicester at the weekend.
LD: Nahuel Molina – The right-back provides balance between defence and attack. His current team, Atlético de Madrid, won 1-0 in the final minutes thanks to a goal from his compatriot Ángel Correa.
CB: Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero – Guaranteed and impressive, as every time he starts. His Tottenham lost 2-1 to Newcastle.
DFC: Lisandro Martinez – He is in great form, despite his short stature for a centre-back, he does not shrink and shows confidence. Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at home by Liverpool.
LI: Marcos Acuña – He returned to Argentine football to play for River after not being a starter in Sevilla and due to Tagliafico’s injury he is included in the team. In the LPF, the ‘Millonario’ tied 0-0 against Independiente.
MCD: Rodrigo De Paul – The tractor. Tireless. High chances of being captain at the Monumental. Atlético Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0.
MC: Enzo Fernandez – The midfielder joined the team after that chaotic match against Mexico in Qatar 2022 and never came out again. Figure. Chelsea drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace.
MC: Alexis MacAllister – A star of the Liverpool team that beat United 3-0 and indispensable in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina.
ED: Julian Alvarez – These have not been his best moments since leaving City and joining Atlético Madrid, but he has a lot of room for improvement, especially with the 1-0 win over Athletic as a visitor last weekend.
EI: Nicolas Gonzalez – Utility player. He plays everything and plays well. He made his debut for Juventus against Roma in the 0-0 draw last weekend.
DC: Lautaro Martinez – He is not usually a starter, but whenever Messi is not available, as will be the case this time, he starts. He is a player who scores important goals, even though he did not score in Inter’s 4-0 win over Atalanta this weekend.
This is what Argentina’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Drawing Martinez
Defenses: Molina, Romero, Martinez, Acuna
Midfielders: De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister
Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nico Gonzalez
