Follow Donald Trump’s inauguration rally live today, his speech, Elon Musk, Melania Trump and the latest news.

21:10 Hundreds of people queued before the event The line of supporters, many of them dressed in Trump’s signature red jackets and MAGA hats, stretched for several blocks in downtown Washington. Some chanted “USA! “USA!” and others spoke into megaphones as they waited to be allowed inside.

21:01 The rally is held at the Capital One Arena The ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ is due to begin at 3 local time at the Capital One Arena, an indoor hockey and basketball arena and the site for some of Monday’s inauguration festivities after cold forecasts extreme will lead officials to cancel a planned outdoor celebration.

20:52 Visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Hours earlier, the Republican placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

20:51 Thousands of people wait for Trump in the cold Thousands of Donald Trump supporters waited for hours in the cold and rain to attend his victory rally today, a day before the president-elect returns to power with plans to aggressively reshape US trade and immigration policy. .