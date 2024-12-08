Bashar Al Assad has fallen and with him his regime in Syria. The Islamist rebels announced their victory by occupying state television, where they said that the tyrant had been deposed.

“Thank God Almighty, Damascus has been liberated, the oppressor Bashar al Assad has been overthrown and all prisoners will be released,” read a spokesperson, accompanied by several militants.

The Damascus Liberation Operations Room, as announced in the statement, called on citizens to protect all state properties, emphasizing its vision of “Syria for all Syrians in all segments of society.”

The occupants of the television identified themselves under the name of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist formation that is supported by Türkiye, mainly, and that has led the rebellion.

In addition to official television, the rebels also They have taken control of state radio. Following Al Assad’s escape, all flights at Damascus International Airport have been suspended and evacuated.

Applause and the recited song of Allahu Akbar (God is bigger) from the minarets of the mosques from Damascus to express joy at the fall of Al Assad.