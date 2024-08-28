Balance in F1

Everything is ready for the long-awaited appointment with the Italian GP in Monza, a circuit that could confirm or not the impressive growth in the last races of the McLarenfresh from Norris’s great success at Zandvoort. A progress, that of the Woking house, which has stopped the repeated victories of the Red Bull creating a greater balance in the championship, as also underlined by Stephen SundayPresident of F1: “I had said in unsuspecting times that everything could be reshuffled – he declared in an interview with ‘Sports Courier’ – even quite quickly. McLaren’s growth is not a surprise to me, my experience told me so. In this first part of the season Verstappen hasn’t made any mistakes, maximising the car’s potential. But today The Constructors’ Championship is open, even for Ferrari, and the Drivers’ Championship will remain in the balance until the endWe are in a good phase of the season and I am convinced that it will be like this from the beginning of next year”.

Antonelli-Hamilton: the emotions in Monza

Monza which, regardless of the outcome of the race, will see Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s debut in FP1with the young Bolognese driver behind the wheel of the Mercedes. Antonelli himself will take the place of Lewis Hamiltonin turn for the first time in contact with the Ferrari public awaiting his move to Maranello in 2025: “Antonelli’s debut is being followed with great interest by usand I say this as an Italian, but also as someone from all over the world – added Domenicali – he is 18 years old, a great talent, and he must take advantage of his young age to gain experience. Let’s hope that others will take inspiration from him, but Italy has always been a point of reference for the world of motors. I think of karts, but also of the preparatory formulas for F1. I don’t think that the presence of Ferrari can impede the growth of young Italian drivers. Hamilton-Ferrari from a communication point of view has had and will have a disruptive effect – continues – The image of Lewis dressed in red will go around the world. It will be important that there is a positive follow-up, otherwise it becomes a boomerang. The fact remains that a champion who chooses to end his career with the desire to leave a mark in Maranello is something for few”.

The future of Monza and Imola

Domenicali who then focused on the works completed in Monza for asphalt resurfacingin addition to the construction of new underpasses and other projects aimed at renewing the Italian GP, ​​a country that aims to maintain two races within its borders with Imola: “Imagine a world championship without the Italian GP: it’s impossible. It is important that Monza has started a path that projects it into the future after years in which he thought only about history. The work on the infrastructure has begun and now we must continue on this path. Things we will discuss: we know that there are many entities involved, but by leaving the Guelph and Ghibelline logic we can give quick answers. However, I don’t think there are any economic problems.We need to understand whether the country system is able to support both initiatives – he added referring to Imola – Imola has already put very important works on the table, we need to see how to finance themEither an important choice is made at the PNRR level or one of the two GPs must find money at a private level. Difficult, but not impossible. We will discuss the topic of the two GPs with Sticchi Damiani and we will see which direction to take”.

Increase in Sprint races?

On Sunday, who also mentioned Rwanda as the only country that is ‘taking the right steps’ towards Africa’s inclusion in the world championship, he also highlighted the growth of F1, as well as a possible increase in Sprint races: “We are thinking about Sprints, a bit like MotoGP which has put them in all the GPs. I don’t think it’s feasible in F1 at the moment, but in the future they could become more than 6 because the interest is there. Interest in F1 is constantly increasing, especially among the younger age groups. Proof of this is that we receive many requests for merchandising related to the very young. A market that did not exist before”. And Domenicali’s future? “Everything in progress. My contract expires in 2025, just like Monza”.