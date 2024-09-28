To be the best of the non-Ducati fans Pedro Acosta He’s getting used to it by now. It happened again today, in the Mandalika Sprint race: the Spaniard from KTM GasGas started third, but the sixth place finish behind five Desmosedicis and ‘helped’ also by Jorge Martin’s crash, he doesn’t disappoint, on the contrary.

The ‘Shark’ of Mazàrron has hinted that he is satisfied with the performance of his bike and confident in view of tomorrow’s long race, where the goal could be to get back on that podium for him he is missing from Aragon.

“We were very competitive all day and I’m very happy – declared Acosta at the end of the race – we found some interesting and necessary information, because we were missing something on the bike that would allow us to stay with the leaders at the start of the races. Now we have the idea, we just need to figure out how to use it or fine-tune it. Today we made a good step forward and I think that tomorrow, with the medium tyres, it will be even better”.