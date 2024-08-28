The wait is growing for the arrival of the new Jaecoo J5, the second model that will come introduced in Italy and Europe by the Chery Group brand. After the first leaks about the bodywork, a video and a series of photos of the prototypes with the classic camouflaged livery have recently been released on the web revealing further details about the first compact off-road vehicle from the Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

The design of Jaecoo J5

In the shots we begin to glimpse some stylistic details, starting from the overall exterior design, with the Chinese car manufacturer itself having decided to release the images and provide some additional elements. The new Jaecoo J5 appears robust, with a typical off-road style and, while maintaining some features in common with the J7 and in particular with the “Origin of Nature” design, which inspired the brand, it shows peculiarities and unique characteristics of this model. For example, it adopts an integrated front light cluster with a simpler and more compact design that follows the lines of the body. An element that accentuates the coherence of the lines and above all the modernity of the car.

Engine and other details

The specific shape of the rear of the J5 is covered by camouflage. From the provided photos of the tail, more elements can be seen, as highlighted by Omoda and Jaecoo themselves. In combination with the hidden windshield wiper, integrated into the beltline, the body lines extend naturally into the rear, maintaining a simple and modern style. At night, the headlights create a very distinctive light signature that perfectly picks up the front and the overall design of the model. The Chinese company has not provided further information although it has been confirmed that the wheelbase will be 2.62 meters and the engine range will include electric, hybrid and endothermic solutions.