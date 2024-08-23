Penultimate weekend of August marked by traffic, with Anas announcing red dot starting today and for the entire two days that will conclude the week. In fact, the return from vacation of Italians begins with a constant flow on roads and highways. Traffic is expected to constantly increase on the network, with the worst situation in terms of presence of cars that should affect the entire day of Sunday 25: travel in clear growth towards large urban centers throughout Italy from holiday resorts, seaside resorts in the south and mountain resorts in the north and from state borders.

Movements on the rise

A significant flow of traffic is also expected near urban centers, in a northerly direction, especially starting from late Sunday afternoon, in conjunction with weekend returns. The ban on heavy vehicle transit is in force tomorrow, Saturday 24 August, from 8:00 to 16:00 and Sunday 25 August from 7:00 to 22:00.

Traffic forecasts

The increase in traffic may affect the main road routes: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the state roads 106 “Jonica” and 18 “Tirrena Inferiore” in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 “Carlo Felice” in Sardinia; the Grande Raccordo Anulare of Rome, the A91 “Roma Fiumicino”, the state road 148 Pontina in Lazio, a busy artery which together with the SS7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 route (SS675 and SS3 bis) which passes through Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north-east with central Italy; the SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 “Adriatica” (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) routes. In the north, the RA10 “Torino Caselle” motorway junctions in Piedmont, RA13 and RA14 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the SS36 “del Lago di Como e dello Spluga” in Lombardy, the SS45 “di Val Trebbia” in Liguria, the SS26 “della Valle D’Aosta” and the SS309 “Romea” between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 “di Alemagna” in Veneto.