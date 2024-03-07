Traveling abroad on vacation requires a significant sum of money and, on many occasions, tourists decide to use cards to cover expenses and not waste cash. In United States, If you have a card from a Colombian bank you can pay in compliance with established requirements.

Depending on the bank in which you are registered, you can use the card abroad if you comply with the certain conditions they impose. In it Davivienda caseaccording to information published on its official website, you need to activate your international purchases in the Davivienda Móvil App or by communicating by phone before paying by card. Additionally, you must verify that your contact information (telephone numbers and email) are updated for correct communication with the entity.

On the side of Bancolombiathe bank points out that You can use all credit cards in the United Stateswith the exception of Ideal Mastercards delivered before October 31, 2019. For more information, you can contact the telephone branch, where they will provide you with details about the status of your account.

For its part, BBVA explains that all types of BBVA Credit Cardbe it Visa or Mastercard can be activated for purchases abroad. To do so, you must contact the BBVA line (National Line 01 8000 912 227) or the designated advisor who will ask you for certain information to start the process.

Furthermore, the Bank of Bogotaothers with the most clients in the country, indicates on their website that you must activate the cardselecting the “Enter with Secure Code” option on the Banco de Bogotá page or application, and once activated you can use it abroad.

In that sense, most banking entities in Colombia request to start the activation process to make purchases abroad, so it is advisable to contact your bank to obtain the pertinent information.

Benefits of Colombian banks abroad

Having a bank account in Colombia has different benefits, depending on the entity in which you are registered, that you can use when traveling outside the country. According to the BBVA website, depending on your card you can count on life and international travel insurance, protection of your home during the trip, return home in the event of an accident, assistance for loss of luggage or documents, VIP benefits in airports and accumulation of BBVA points (even paying with points).

Davivienda offers a medical assistance service abroad in Assist Card with a preferential benefit for people who have credit cards, and if it is Visa, Platinum and Signature and/or MasterCard, you can request the international emergency medical service.