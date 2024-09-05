The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2024 was able to contribute to building a rich legacy that contributed to transforming the exhibition from a commercial exhibition to a humanitarian one par excellence, in order to display the creativity of people of determination and their various products.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination also organizes various live workshops at the exhibition, presented by the organization’s students in cooperation with their trainers on how to produce these products within the organization’s vocational rehabilitation workshops. A timetable has been prepared for the live workshops, in addition to highlighting the capabilities and potential of people of determination in producing products that serve the fields of hunting and equestrianism.

Participation in the exhibition is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the capabilities of people of determination and highlight their effective role in society by contributing to important areas such as hunting and equestrianism, in order to enhance the presence of people of determination in various forums.

The participation of people of determination in the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition embodies the spirit of will, creativity and proud contribution to preserving this authentic heritage.