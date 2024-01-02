Inter transfer market, Marotta makes the first move of January

Ready-go and his Marotta-Ausilio is about to make the first move in the January transfer market after the end-of-year renewals (Mkhitaryan, Dimarco and Darmian). Inter begins an important 2024.

There is a shield to be painted black and blueovercoming the resistance of Juventus (the only contender left on the field, unless Milan makes truly sensational comebacks) which would give the second star on the Nerazzurri shirts.

And a Champions League to honor. Second place in the group (behind Real Sociedad) slightly complicated the plans, however the draw for the round of 16 was tough but not very tough: against Diego Pablo Simeone's Atletico Madrid you could win and move on to the quarter-finals of a competition that year ago he saw Lautaro Martinez and his teammates win the final in Istanbul (lost against Manchester City after a 90-minute battle).

This is why Inter don't want to leave any stone unturned and immediately make an important move in the January transfer window to strengthen the squad available to Simone Inzaghi.

Inter transfer market, made for Buchanan from Bruges

Tajon Buchanan should become an Inter player in the next few hours. The Canadian winger will replace the injured Cuadrado and has not been called up by Brugge in the last two matches of 2023 (against RWD Molenbeek and Union Saint-Gilloise). The Belgian club had initially asked for 10 million euros plus bonuses and the white smoke with the Nerazzurri club should be 8 million plus bonuses (it would reach 12, also considering the commissions). For Buchanan 1.5 million net salary per season for 4 and a half years of contract. He could be available to Simone Inzaghi as early as Saturday 6 January for Inter-Verona scheduled at San Siro (12.30 pm).

