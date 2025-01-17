Second to last and second to last fought at the RCDE Stadium for three fundamental points in the fight to get out of the red zone. The tension of the match translated into a frenetic pace until the final whistle. Javi Puado scored a great goal with his left foot near the edge of the area, Javi Sánchez scored from a free kick to tie the game and Roberto Fernández, who had barely had two training sessions with the team after being signed by Fran Garagarza, Perico sports director, decided the match for the blue and white.

Given everything at stake, nothing could be expected other than a frenetic start. During the first quarter of an hour, Cabrera sent a header to the crossbar and Joan García, who once again dressed as a hero, became great in one-on-one with Lucas Rosa to save his team from falling behind on the scoreboard.

The pace of the game was very high in almost all its sections. The match took place in a constant back and forth between both fields, although both teams often found it difficult to reach the area and finish chances. As the minutes passed, it became more evident that the first goal of the game was going to come as a result of genius from one of the players with the most personality on the field. Raúl Moro had already left some quality details, but, nevertheless, the one who ended up tipping the balance was Javi Puado. Álvaro Tejero set it up for the parakeet striker to control with his right foot and finish with his left foot near the edge of the area to open the scoring.

Valladolid also had theirs before the break in a very dangerous shot by Marcos André after a too hasty exit from Cabrera. The ‘9’ from Pucelano ended up shooting unsuccessfully and sent the ball over the local goal. And with less danger but also as a warning, Moro finished off a ball from outside the area that took a curve and ended up forcing Joan García to make a worthy save.









After passing through the locker room, the game did not lose pace. The quick transitions of both teams gave rise to thinking that another goal was about to fall. But, in this case, it was from Real Valladolid. Pol Lozano brought down Moro on the edge of the area for a foul and the Catalan winger had to be replaced due to a shoulder injury. In the launch of that direct free kick, Javi Sánchez scored an authentic goal through Joan García’s right corner.

Although the opportunities were not plentiful, the feeling of danger was constant. Espanyol took control of the ball, but inaccuracies prevented them from reaching the rival area. The parakeet’s control of the ball ended up leading to a great cross from Omar from the wing that Roberto Fernández, Espanyol’s signing in the winter market, sent to save with a header.

Valladolid had a hard time retaining the ball and advancing after their rival’s second goal. In any case, the Pucelano team was able to take advantage of the defensive weakness of Manolo González’s team in a very clear opportunity in the 94th minute. Marcos André received an aerial ball when he was alone against Joan García, but the white and purple attacker was not successful in the shot and He sent the ball over the crossbar. In the last minutes of the match, Espanyol was close to losing the three points. The nerves and lack of solidity at the back could have cost him a vital victory. Kike Pérez headed alone from inside the area but could not send the ball between the three posts either.

The match ended in a two to one that took Espanyol out of relegation after numerous days in the red zone. Valladolid remains four points away from permanence and Alavés becomes the second-to-last classified.