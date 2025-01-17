Economy supports the Labor proposal to raise the minimum wage to 1,184 euros per month

Same agreement in Labor and Economy regarding the increase in the minimum wage. What might not be news, is after the past clashes between both departments of the coalition Government on this issue, when the Ministry of Economy was led by Nadia Calviño, and after the current clash between both portfolios regarding the working day. . The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, stated this Friday that he is “very comfortable” with Yolanda Díaz’s proposal to increase the SMI by 50 euros per month, up to 1,184 gross euros per month.

This is how he expressed himself when asked by journalists in Valencia about the Labor offer to raise the SMI by 4.4% in 2025, reports the Europa Press agency.

Body has indicated that the proposal of Díaz’s department “draws from the expert report on the SMI”, in which they concluded that “to maintain the objective of the minimum wage evolving in parallel with the rest of the economy, the average wage would have to rise between 3.3% and 4.4%.”

“These 50 euros (more per month) are within that range. Therefore, I am very comfortable with that proposal,” the Minister of Economy said this morning.

Labor opted for the high band of the expert report proposal and this Wednesday, at the beginning of the negotiation to raise the minimum wage with the social agents, it proposed an increase in the SMI of 4.4%. The unions demanded an increase of between 5% and 6%, up to around 1,200 euros per month, while the employers did not present an offer for the moment.

The parties agreed to meet again next week, on January 22. Labor trusts that the employers’ association will then present a proposal and that a tripartite agreement can be reached in social dialogue.

Confidence in an agreement on working hours

Carlos Body has also spoken about the open discussion with the Ministry of Labor on the reduction of the working day, in which positions have been coming closer in the last week. The Minister of Economy stated this Friday that he hopes that an agreement can be reached “within the Government” during the meeting of the Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs (CDGAE) on the 27th.

“This discussion is on the 27th within the framework of the Delegated Commission and I hope that, indeed, it goes well and that, therefore, we can have an agreement and move on to the next phases, moving not only to the Council of Ministers, but now to the parliamentary procedure,” Corpus pointed out in statements to Telecinco collected by Europa Press.

Corps has maintained that it hopes that, after the agreement, we can “move forward, as quickly as possible, to be able to have this measure and make it a reality in 2025.” The mention of the date of 2025 is very relevant, because it is included in the Government’s commitment and what the Ministry of Yolanda Díaz requires to be fulfilled, through the urgent processing of the standard.

“Progressive” reduction of working hours in SMEs

Of course, the Minister of Economy has been in favor of the application of the reduction in working hours being “progressive”, an issue that has been called upon to be addressed “above all” in the parliamentary process.

Carlos Body has defended the “progressive” application of the reduction of the working day up to 37.5 hours “for those companies that need it”, such as SMEs that “may have greater difficulty in the short term”, reports Europa Press.

Therefore, the reduction would not come into force at once in all companies, as stated in the agreement that Labor signed with the unions. Yolanda Díaz has insisted that the Council of Ministers must approve the text agreed with CCOO and UGT, which Labor considers a red line.

“You have to find those margins of flexibility,” Corps has defended the progressive application. “This will be part not only of the initial discussion, but above all of the parliamentary procedure, I am sure,” he predicted.