The death toll from the Los Angeles fires (United States) increased this Tuesday to 25 after the Forensic Department reported a new death, while the Police announced arrests for setting fires.

The last deceased was identified as Zhi Feng Zhaoan 84-year-old man who became the 17th victim of the Eaton Fire. The other eight people have died in the Palisades fire.

In a press conference, police commander Steve Embrich said that 13 people are still missing in the Palisades fire, a number that has dropped from the previously reported 35, with the majority found alive.

It also reported 14 arrests related to the fires, three of them of people suspected of setting fires.

The rest of the arrests respond to various crimes such as vandalism and theftfailure to comply with curfew or impersonation of a firefighter and a police officer.

Firefighters are fighting these fires that for a week, fueled by the powerful Santa Ana winds, have devastated nearly 16,500 hectares in Los Angeles.

The largest of the fires, the Palisades, carries about 9,600 hectares burneddestroyed thousands of homes and is 17% controlled.

The Eaton is 35% controlled and has devastated about 5,700 hectares.