With a scooter they collide head-on with a car, a 16-year-old died in hospital, his friend who was with him is in serious condition

A very serious road accident occurred late yesterday evening, Friday 5 July, in the province of Syracuse. Unfortunately, the worst off was a 16 years oldwho suffered very serious injuries in the crash and died after being admitted to hospital.

The police are currently investigating the incident and are trying to do so light on the serious accident, which led to heartbreaking consequences. The dynamics are now at the I’m sifting of the police.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around Friday 23 July 5th. Precisely in the stretch of road between via Solferino and via Agnone, in the small municipality of Lentilswhich is located in the province of Syracuse. The boy, just 16 years old, was driving his scooter and with him there was also his Friend just 13 years old.

However, for reasons still being investigated, he collided frontally against a Volkswagen Polodriven by a 50-year-old from Villasmundo. The impact between the two vehicles immediately appeared very serious, as the two friends from the saddle of their motorbike were thrown to the ground. Passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the accident, immediately called for medical assistance.

Accident in Lentini, the death of the 16-year-old and the first investigations of the case

The doctors quickly arrived on the scene and arranged for prompt transport in hospital for the two boys. The 16-year-old, however, due to the serious trauma suffered in the accident, did not make it and is deceased shortly after his admission.

Furthermore, according to what some passers-by say, the man driving the car, who panicked after the accident, would be escaped on foot. However, the officers have tracked down only a short time later.

The victim’s 13-year-old friend is currently hospitalized and his conditions are said to be serious. For this reason they decided to keep his prognosis still reserved. There will be further updates on this serious episode soon.