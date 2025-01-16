Director and screenwriter David Lynch died this Thursday at the age of 78. Known for his films Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive and the series Twin Peakthe American captured his artistic vision in his works, characterized by his love of Dadaism and surrealism.

His family has been in charge of communicating the sad news through their social networks. “There is a big hole in the world now that he is no longer with us. But, as he said, ‘keep your eyes on the donut and not the hole,” they shared on Facebook.

