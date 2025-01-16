Espanyol announced yesterday that its partners had sold out all the available tickets for the promotion that gave away an invitation to attend the match against Valladolid. The Perica fans will respond again, as they have throughout the entire season, to revive a team that has accumulated six games without winning and tonight faces a direct rival.

While the offices continue to work tirelessly to improve Manolo González’s squad (it is expected that Roberto Fernández, a forward who joined this week from Braga, can receive the OK from the League in time to be included in the squad), the coach needs a triumph to not see how criticism looms over him.

In the world of football everything is about results and the rope is always broken by the coach.”

Despite not being pointed out by the sports management or the stands, the property could ask for his head if the long-awaited victory does not come. His team has not known what it is to win since November 30. Since then, three defeats and three draws and an alarming inability to win against direct rivals.

“We have to get results even if they are undeserved, and one day it will be our turn,” claimed the Galician yesterday, who said he understood that “in the world of football everything is about results and the rope is always broken by the coach. We are going out of our way. It will be a tough season, but we are going to get through it.”

“Roberto Fernández finishes really well, he has resources within the area and he is a footballer who works and competes”

Manolo González highlighted the rival’s ability, in the red zone of the table, to play with two different tactical systems. The coach opted to “try not to lose control”, maintain solidity in both areas and to “do his best” to earn the credit of the fans, whom he applauded.

Regarding the availability of the recently signed footballer Roberto Fernández, the blue and white coach explained that his entry into the squad will depend on the processing of the license: “We hope so, although it has to go through FIFA first.” If the procedures are resolved, he will be, at least, on the bench.





Manolo González stated that the new signing, who arrives on loan from Sporting de Braga until the end of the season, is “a different profile” than the rest of the attackers. “He finishes really well, he has resources within the area and he is a footballer who works and competes,” he analyzed.

Edu Expósito could be the main novelty in the eleven, which will be full of men from the house. In the departures chapter, yesterday the club announced the end of the loan of the Turkish Naci Ünüvar, who will return to Ajax.