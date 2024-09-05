Idea Factory International has released a new trailer for DATE A LIVE: Ren Dystopiaavailable from today on PC via Steam. As previously anticipated for the title, a Deluxe Edition which will contain inside two audio dramas and a short novel localized for the first time. Here are all the contents:

Digital Art Collection – 13 pages of sketches and character art

– 13 pages of sketches and character art Audio Drama+Drama Script : Natsumi Encounter

: Natsumi Encounter Audio Drama+Drama Script : Origami Friendship

: Origami Friendship Digital Soundtrack – 27 tracks

– 27 tracks Short Novel: Ren Masks

We leave you now with the new trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

DATE LIVE: Ren Dystopia – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International