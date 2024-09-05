Idea Factory International has released a new trailer for DATE A LIVE: Ren Dystopiaavailable from today on PC via Steam. As previously anticipated for the title, a Deluxe Edition which will contain inside two audio dramas and a short novel localized for the first time. Here are all the contents:
- Digital Art Collection – 13 pages of sketches and character art
- Audio Drama+Drama Script: Natsumi Encounter
- Audio Drama+Drama Script: Origami Friendship
- Digital Soundtrack – 27 tracks
- Short Novel: Ren Masks
DATE LIVE: Ren Dystopia – Trailer
Source: Idea Factory International
