From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 09/05/2024 – 12:35

Anyone who follows the interviews and articles by Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari, author of the bestseller Sapiens, is already familiar with the fears and anxieties that artificial intelligence awakens in his mind.

Now, his reflections on the devastating impact that this technological revolution could have on the future of humanity are in a new book, Nexus – A brief history of information networks, from the Stone Age to artificial intelligence (translated by Berilo Vargas and Denise Bottmann; Companhia das Letras; 504 pages), with a worldwide launch on September 10.

AI is the most powerful technology ever created because “it is not a tool – it is an agent,” Harari says in the book.

AI surpasses all previous weapons and information technologies, argues Harari – and, without regulation, “it is becoming an agent that can escape our control and our understanding, and that is capable of taking initiatives to shape society, culture and history.”

