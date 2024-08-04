THQ Nordic had a special broadcast on August 2, and at the end of it revealed what could very well be a new Darksiders. What appears is The Charred Council and is accompanied by a phrase, which says ‘get ready to ride again’.

The above alone suggests that one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is involved. The first game was all about War, and the second was all about Death. The third and fourth games changed things up a bit.

What happens is that in Fury (Fury) and Strife (Fight) they turned out to be the protagonists, which distanced the series from the biblical version of the horsemen.

Strife’s game, Darksiders: Genesisis a spin-off and prequel, so what was announced by THQ Nordic could well be the next installment that players have been waiting for since 2019. What most supports this idea is that at the end of the streaming the Gunfire Games logo appears next to that of this publisher and developer.

Source: THQ Nordic.

Gunfire Games was precisely the studio behind the development of Darksiders IIIwhich reinforces the idea of ​​a main title and not a derivative one. Genesisfor its part, was the work of Airship Syndicate, the studio of Joe Madureira, who is the co-creator of the franchise.

The company is currently involved in another project, Wayfinder, which is due out in 2024 but has no release date or window. So it’s clear that it is not involved.

When could the new one be announced? Darksiders? There are plenty of gamers who are considering the possibility of an announcement at gamescom Opening Night Live. This will take place on August 20, 2024, so we will have to wait a few weeks to find out.

Fountain: THQ Nordic.

There have been rumors about a fourth installment in the series for some time now. Microsoft’s Xbox division has already confirmed announcements for Gamescom 2024.

Apart from Darksiders We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.