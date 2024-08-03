Disney and Marvel have changed their publishing schedule and added two new MCU films to the 2027 schedule.

Last month, at Comic-Con, Marvel He presented several of his upcoming movies with many important new features such as the return of Robert Downey JR.. However, there are other new features for which we have no official confirmation.

Marvel and Disney Movie News

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the as-yet-unannounced Marvel films will be Published on July 23, 2027 and November 5, 2027. Both dates are after the May 7, 2027 release of Avengers: Secret Wars, which is supposed to wrap up the Multiverse saga. Whatever Marvel has planned to kick off a new story arc, it could begin in these two films.

Robert Downey JR. as Iron Man

Meanwhile, another Marvel movie that was scheduled for release on July 24, 2026 has been removed from the lineup.

It is also interesting to note that Marvel has not yet postponed its Blade reboot. The film is still scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, although it still doesn’t have a director and is missing much of the cast. It’s also been a while since fans have heard anything about the film Armor Warswhich was originally intended to be a Disney+ series.

Among other additions to the 2027 calendar, Disney has scheduled a Pixar film for June 18, 2027, and a Disney animated film for November 24, 2027. An as-yet-untitled Star Wars film is scheduled for December 17, 2027.

Let’s also remember that Robert Downey Jr. has imposed some conditions for returning to Marvel, in addition to the large sum of money he will earn.