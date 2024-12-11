Daniel Peretz replaces the injured Manuel Neuer in the FC Bayern goal for the time being, shows some of the skills typical of Munich goalkeepers in the 5-1 win against Donetsk – and opens a long-distance duel with Alexander Nübel, who was loaned out to Stuttgart.

If Manuel Neuer, on sick leave due to a broken rib, was watching his Bayern team on TV at Lake Tegernsee, he may not have just enjoyed his colleagues’ befitting 5-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk. Every now and then he could have had uncanny moments of familiarity that sent him on a journey through time: This place, the Arena at Schalke, was once his sporting and natural home for years, and in his team’s goal there was now a player who many a stadium visitor and perhaps also reminded the television viewer at Tegernsee of an old acquaintance: the young Manuel Neuer.