It is the first formal step on the way to new elections for the Bundestag: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) this Wednesday, citing Article 68 of the Basic Law asked Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) for parliament to express its confidence in him. But his goal is for MPs to do exactly the opposite when voting.

When will the Bundestag vote?

Next Monday (December 16th). It is certain that the Bundestag will not express its confidence in Scholz. Since the dismissal of FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner and the resulting exit from the traffic light coalition, the Chancellor has led a government of the SPD and the Greens that no longer has a majority in the Bundestag.

What happens next if Scholz loses?

In this case, Scholz will propose to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve the Bundestag, which the head of state will then have three weeks to do – i.e. until January 6th. If Steinmeier decides to do so, the new election must take place within 60 days.

Can Steinmeier also refuse to dissolve the Bundestag?

Yes, but he has already made it known that he believes the targeted new election date of February 23rd is realistic. And he explained the criteria he would use to decide: “Our country needs stable majorities and a government capable of acting.” This has no longer been the case since the traffic lights went out on November 6th.

Is the Bundestag still able to act after the dissolution?

The current Bundestag remains in existence with all its rights and obligations until the new one meets. Parliament can meet again at any time, it can continue to pass laws, and its committees such as committees of inquiry also continue to exist until the end of the electoral term. This end is reached with the first meeting of the newly elected Bundestag. The federal government is also still in office – in full and not just on an executive basis. The term of office only ends with the constitution of the new Bundestag. There is then the possibility that the federal government, at Steinmeier’s request, will remain in office until the next government is appointed.