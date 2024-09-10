To paraphrase Martin Luther King (If you can’t be a tree, be a bush. If you can’t be a highway, be a path. If you can’t be the sun, be a star.), we could say “if you can’t be Leclerc be a Ferrari driver”. Of course, in this case you need a lot of money but what the Maranello company has set up for its drivers is something unique.

And it is something in line with the brand’s strategy because customer-drivers have always played an important role in Ferrari’s sporting activities, right from the beginning of the brand’s history. For this reason, the Ferrari Challenge was created in 1993, a true single-make championship with the 348 Berlinetta and continued from 1995 with the F355, to then arrive in 2000 at the 360 ​​Modena and then to all the Reds that have succeeded one another in series production.

It all started almost as a game, but it has since become something terribly serious: since 2001 a specific Corse Clienti department has been set up, a gigantic structure that deals with the international organization not only of the Ferrari Challenge, but also to give support to the customers who participate in the GT championships and the management of a special F1 customer section. Without forgetting events of the non-competitive Sport Prototipi Clienti, XX Programme and Club Competizioni GT programs.

The programs give the opportunity to those who participate in these “almost races” to race on circuits that have made the history of motorsport, combining the dynamic activity on the track with special events in exclusive locations. The glamorous side is never missing.

In particular, the flagship programmes, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti and XX Programme will share the track appointments in a 2025 calendar that includes, in total, seven rounds before the Ferrari World Finals.

The season is really scary. It’s a huge thing: it will start in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from February 6 to 9, continuing at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, in Italy (March 19-20) and Le Castellet, in France (April 3-4). The calendar, then, includes the prestigious appointments of Miami, in the United States of America (May 15-18), and the Fuji International Speedway, in Japan (June 20-22), before returning to Europe, in Barcelona, ​​in Spain (July 23-24) and in Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium (September 19-21), the last two rounds before the Finali Mondiali.

The same goes for the Club Competizioni GT. The program that allows customers to experience track emotions at the wheel of cars derived from the series, which have competed over the last three decades, will kick off in Monza on March 22-23, then stop in Le Castellet on April 5-6 and in Miami on May 15-18. This will be followed by rounds in Brno, in the Czech Republic (from May 31 to June 1), at Fuji, from June 19 to 21, and in Barcelona, ​​from July 25 to 26. After the appointment in Silverstone, in Great Britain (September 5-7), the last event of 2025 will coincide with the Ferrari World Finals.

A refined strategy that goes beyond making many enthusiasts happy: it gives meaning to such sporty cars and makes it possible to use all types of racing cars safely and without limits. From the 296 derived from the series to the ex-F1 of Schumacher.