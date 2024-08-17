Max and Jos

Jos Verstappen He arrived in Formula 1 in 1994, accompanied by very high expectations due to the excellent results obtained in the minor formulas. He immediately made his debut at high levels, alongside Michael Schumacher at Benetton Ford. However, his career remained in the limbo of eternal unspoken promises and therefore Jos devoted himself body and soul to trying to help his son Max realize his dream.: that of becoming world champion. With rather harsh methods, Jos achieved his goal and Verstappen is now the surname of the strongest driver currently present in F1.

Max dad

Quite funny clips of Max Verstappen and his relationship with Penelope, the daughter of his partner Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat, an old acquaintance from Formula 1, are often published on social media.

But how would Max behave if one day he were to become a father?would he do like Jos? The interesting question was posed to the champion by the Belgians of RTBF: “Hard to say. We’ll have to find out how good he is. If he’s talented, I’ll help him, but in general I’ll encourage him to choose what he likes best. But Above all, I would advise him not to pursue a career in motorsport!”he explained with a laugh.