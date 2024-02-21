This highly anticipated biopic focuses on how Bob Marley and his band, 'The Wailers', tried to use music to unite a Jamaica in the late 1970s in the midst of strong and violent political divisions. For that film, made in close collaboration with the Marley family, its director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, chose British actor Kingsley Ben Adir to portray the biggest reggae star, who died in 1981.

In this program we also talk about 'Giants', the exhibition of almost 100 works by musicians Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz that opened its doors at the Brooklyn Museum. Until July 7, visitors will be able to discover a tour of the African-American art that inspired the couple of artists.

And we close with the musical premieres of the week: 'La Feu', by Wejdene; 'Don't forget me', by Maggie Rogers; 'Love', by Danny Ocean; and 'La Cumbia Triste', by Los Ángeles Azules.