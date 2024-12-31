His own breast milk encased in glass hanging from a suit loaded with nipples that expel it. This is the controversial look he has chosen Cristina Pedroche this year to present the Chimes that begin 2025 before the Antena 3 cameras. The Madrid native, who has just announced that she is expecting her second child with chef Dabiz Muñoz, thus wants to draw attention to the need to protect children.

To carry out his long-awaited New Year’s Eve look, this year Pedroche has once again trusted the stylist Josie, with whom he thus celebrates a decade of collaboration, and with Unicef ​​Spain to join a charitable cause, as they do every year.

While the past was the importance of water resources and for this she wore a dress made with water and living plants, and the previous one wanted to put the focus on the refugees with a cape with messages in the handwriting of people in that situation, in this end of 2024 Pedroche has gone further, using her own breast milk, to raise awareness about “the importance of protect every boy and every girl against any type of violence, abuse and exploitation«.

The cape with which Cristina Pedroche came out at the beginning of the Chimes





The suit in question, which weighs 42 kilos, carries 8,500 crystals in total and leaves a large part of the presenter’s silhouette nakedis a structure of high artisanal headgear made up of an infantry guard, a cap and a corset on which nipples are placed from which the crystals that contain the milk hang.









How Pedroche’s suit was made

Putting together Pedroche’s striking look in these Campanadas – a carnival-like or burlesque-looking ensemble – required more than 2,500 hours of work manual and specialized.

The Sevillian firm of headdresses and hats Vivascarrion took charge of the structure on which all the elements are placed, from the headdress helmet topped with large feathers white paper, up to the strapless body and the crinoline or frame that is placed on both sides of the hip, hugging a small miniskirt or loincloth.

Crystals with breast milk on a frame made by milliners, Pedroche’s look at the Campanadas to say goodbye to 2024, designed by his stylist Josie





He worked that base with cotton crochet to cover it and decorate it with a kind of nipples –more than 40 throughout the suit – from which the 8,500 crystals hang. These jewels, in turn, were the work of the jeweler Belén Mazas, from the firm Dying of Lovewho locked inside the breast milk donated by Pedroche, who had kept them from when his daughter Laia, now one and a half years old, was a nursing baby.

On top of the suit, Pedroche wore, at the beginning of the broadcast of the Chimes and as he always does until the expected look is revealed, a layer. This year she opted for a bulky garment with bows and ruffles made of beige silk organza. Furthermore, it was put gloves long tulle and a crystal sandals with high platforms matching this year’s breastfeeding motif.

Pedroche with Josie, Felipe Vivas, Manuel Carrión and Belén Mozas





Those responsible for the curious “mecano-chandelier” outfit, designed by Josie, assure that “the dress is a true work of art«which turns Pedroche into»a female deity associated with motherhoodthe land, fertility, agriculture and life; as were Demeter, Isis, Parvati, Lat, Kubaba, Coatlicue, Cybele, Houtu, or Hepat.”

«May this dress nourish us with its pious milk and makes us better human beings In this year we begin by helping to make visible the situation of lack of protection of so many boys and girls,” added the stylist.