It is her tenth style for Cristina Pedroche in the New Year’s Chimes on Antena 3 and, once again, José Luis Fernández-Pacheco Gallego (44 years old), better known as Josie, knows how to provoke the audience from all over Spain with the outfit chosen for the presenter, loaded as always with symbolism. While last year she chose a dress made with living plants to defend the importance of water and the previous year the cause was refugees, at the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025 the television duo has decided to support children. The cause is a natural fit for Pedroche, who has just announced her second pregnancy and has a two-year-old daughter with chef Dabiz Muñoz, and the controversial detail that will cause a lot of talk is the use of her own breast milk to make the peculiar New Year’s Eve look. Josie speaks openly about all of this: How do you maintain enthusiasm for a project like this, which also requires so much work, after ten years? Well, with a good reset after the barrage of noise that explodes on January 1. Luckily I can retire to Villa Josie and wait for spring working between my library and the garden… Cicero said that he who has a library and a garden has everything he needs in life; That’s why I’m at it, waiting for the swallows to visit me to inspire me again and get back to the fray with another New Year’s Eve or whatever comes. Don’t you get tired of criticism? No, because it’s necessary. Without them this unique event would not have developed nor would it have grown in interest or following… The important thing, and more so in a moment of communion and brotherhood of Spaniards of all kinds, is that passions are unleashed after the grapes and all the world turns purple to comment. I have experienced absurd accusations of plagiarism, outbursts from forgotten television characters who want to take advantage of the situation to be seen, they have told me everything… It is better not to repeat it here, but I have a lot of patience, because I have endured insults from uneducated people all my life. life and I continue to endure them. In fact, a few days ago I had to report a man (whose identity I do not know) but who insulted me through the window of his car without even thinking that I could write down his license plate. We are going to go to trial, because there are insolences that I will not tolerate. I don’t mind criticism with a little class, but vulgarity is still unnecessary. Breast milk is going one step further…Do you think? Perhaps a step further in what it symbolizes, in bringing to this dress the need for childhood care. Putting children at the center of a moment like the Bells 2025 with the help of UNICEF Spain is an opportunity to raise awareness among the people who will follow this moment about the importance of protecting children against any type of violence. , abuse or exploitation. All of this, through the symbology contained in Cristina’s breast milk enclosed in each of the crystals that make up this chandelier dress that explodes thanks to the more than forty nipples that spit out glass breast milk. It is light, it is positivity, it is fantasy, it is high quality and it is haute millinery made into a suit. Did Cristina keep her milk with this project already in mind? She kept it and made some jewelry that she liked, but at first we didn’t know if this could become a dress or fit into one… I had to study the possibilities of creating these crystals and apply them in the best way to make them float without losing presence. Thank goodness that Vivascarrion understood me perfectly from the first day and opened up his agenda for this fall, which was overwhelmed by a French event and Halloween and more work. Once all that was dissipated, we got to work tirelessly until today. Why is this year’s cause in the Chimes important to you? It is the most important thing we have on this planet, children, who are the future and in that phase of life they need care. The link with UNICEF Spain makes the dress take on meaning, breast milk protects babies from birth, especially during the first six months if they drink it exclusively, and up to two years of age by complementing it with other foods. We know that it helps prevent gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases, and also promotes cognitive development, among many other benefits. In that sense, the use of the drops of breast milk that Cristina preserved in the decorative elements of the dress can be understood as an artistic and creative way to illustrate a message as important as the need to protect children. Fortunately, I retain a lot of the child I was, and every New Year’s Eve of these years I have returned to being the little fantasist who relentlessly sought the theatrical, the fun of dressing up in clothes left at my aunts’ house (today Villa Josie) by so many people. who happened by there… I have made this event that child’s game and it has been incredible to have fun like this with Cristina these ten years. It has been fun, but also professionally interesting and an exhausting job that has created a huge media spotlight from which powerful fashion messages can be launched, talent discovered or talk about causes that help raise awareness, think and show solidarity with all the viewers who share this moment with us. Josie in August 2024 GtresIf it weren’t Cristina, who would be the presenter that you would like to dress in a Campanadas? I’m not lying to you if I tell you that I wouldn’t dress anyone else… I have done this because it came up in an after-dinner program in which We collaborated and she proposed it to me as a challenge that was almost child’s play… No one saw us, although we made a record from the first year and the dress was a blast. Since then we have been growing and this television ritual has become a kind of Superbowl that I did not expect… I do not like dressing celebrities either, because many of them do not take seriously the communication work behind a celebrity’s styling. high level and they believe that they can break all the magic you put there, all your energy with the shoe that their cousin gives them or they comment on your work in a chat with friends (a tool that, in my opinion, has ruined bridal fashion). So I don’t mind dressing those who I know will always respect my work and know that with me they will shine on another level or, as is the case with Pedroche, they know that I will equalize the message and the fashion elements like no one else. in these ten years. Ask her and she will tell you if she is happy and satisfied with my ten outfits, I know she is and I thank her for making it public year after year. What do you hope your creation of these Chimes that close 2024 and welcome the new year 2025 will produce? Many passionate reactions one more year… Let them verbalize (with respect to) what they see fit, live it intensely and hopefully copy it to everyone’s way at carnival, because it is a look for mass culture that if it is enjoyed by everyone, much better.

#Josie #Pedroches #stylist #Las #Campanadas #Criticism #doesnt #matter #profanity #isnt