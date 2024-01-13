“We organized this demonstration to continue to say enough to the genocide that has been underway in Gaza for 100 days now and beyond. Because those 100 days must be contextualized in history, so it is also a denunciation of 75 years of occupation. We also support the initiative taken by South Africa which has brought Israel before the International Court of Justice for the first time in history, where we hope that Israel will finally be tried and convicted for crimes committed against humanity.” Thus Maya Issa, president of the Palestinian student movement in Italy, in Largo Corrado Ricci in Rome where the pro-Palestine demonstration is underway.

Among the Palestinian and peace flags there are also some signs with the image of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu behind bars and the words 'thank you South Africa' which quote Nelson Mandela's words “Our freedom is incomplete without freedom of the Palestinians”.