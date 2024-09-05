By hand, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to enter the golden books of world football. This Thursday, the Portuguese star scored a great goal with the national team Portugalin the National League, and celebrated the 900 official goals of his sporting career.

Cristiano Ronaldo I knew that the first date of the National League against Croatia It was going to be special, it was an unbeatable opportunity to reach the mythical mark of 900 official goals in his successful sporting career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Photo:EFE Share

“I will soon score my 900th goal but I want to reach 1,000. The difference is that all my goals are recorded, I have proof! I respect them all, but I have proof…”, the Portuguese player said in an interview a few days ago.

After half an hour of play, as a born striker, the 39-year-old star connected with a cross that came from the left wing and made the ball ‘explode’ Stadium of Light.

It was a special goal for CR7, who reached 900 official goals and did not know how to celebrate. Instead, he ran to the corner flag, grabbed his face and threw himself on the grass to cry.

His teammates attended the celebration in a match that will remain in the memory of a footballer who reached the figure in 1,238 official matches, and who has an average of 0.73 goals per game.

For Cristiano Ronaldo He has already scored 900 goals since his professional debut, most of which have come during his long career with clubs: with Al-Nassr he has scored 68 goals, with Sporting Lisbon he scored 5, with Manchester United he scored 145 goals, he scored 101 goals for Juventus and 450 for Real Madrid. In addition, with this one for the Portuguese national team the tally now stands at 131 goals.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS