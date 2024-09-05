For Russia, the revolution that took place in the Ukrainian government, with the dismissal of half of its members, changes nothing. The so-called “special military operation” therefore continues, Vladimir Putin saidwith two objectives: the conquest of the entire Donbass And the expulsion of Kiev’s invading forces from the Kursk regionwhich is “a sacred duty”. While international observers are wondering about the meaning of the changes in the Ukrainian executive – and many interpret them as a centralization of powers in the hands of Volodymyr Zelensky – Moscow is therefore continuing its path.

Nor did he seem to expect a change of course anyway. Ukrainian Presidentwhich continues to ask Western allies for more weapons and above all the possibility of use them to strike deep into Russia. Spiegel wrote that Zelensky will participate in a new meeting in Germany tomorrow Contact Group meeting in Ramstein format with the defense ministers of the countries that support Ukraine. And in Frankfurt he will have a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As one might expect, the president will ask new supplies, in particular air defense systems and long-range missiles. It remains to be seen whether he will get it the long-requested permission to use the latter on Russian territory. It was precisely the lack of long-range weapons, Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News, that forced the Ukrainians to launch the operation in Kursk, to prevent a Russian invasion that would have aimed at creating “a buffer zone” “several kilometers” deep.

