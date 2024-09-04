Criminal suspicions | An official dismissed from the post of food market commissioner appealed to the administrative court – the appeal was rejected

Criminal suspicions|Olli Wikberg has been suspected of misuse of state funds. In his complaint, he says that he received a few tens of euros too much per diem.

Helsinki the administrative court has dismissed the food market commissioner who was suspended due to criminal suspicion Olli Wikbergin appeal against his suspension from office.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry arrested Wikberg from office due to a criminal investigation into him in January.

At the end of 2023, the Food Agency had submitted a request for an investigation into Wikberg to the Helsinki police. The agency suspects that Wikberg is guilty of abuse of office in connection with the use of state funds for, among other things, travel and procurement.

Wikberg appealed the ministry’s decision to the administrative court. In his appeal, he said that the preliminary investigation is not a sufficient basis for arresting him.

According to the complaint, the suspension from office was also not proportionate when considering its personal effects on Wikberg.

“Being suspended from the performance of his duties causes considerable harm to the appellant already for the reason that he receives only half his salary,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Wikberg had managed and performed his duties as an authorized representative “at least in the manner prescribed by law”.

Administrative law the decision is partially hidden. In the undisclosed part, Wikberg says that he received too much per diem, 26 euros per trip, for two or three trips, when the meal had not been reported by mistake.

“Regarding the reception of hospitality, the appellant’s firm belief is that the hospitality has been customary and permitted and that the hospitality providers have followed their own ethical guidelines — the appellant has not committed any crime,” his complaint reads.

The Administrative Court took into account in its decision that the Food Market Commissioner is an independent and independent civil servant whose task is, among other things, to prevent practices contrary to good business practices.

According to the court, in the decision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on suspension from official duties, it appears that the ministry has not considered the abuses suspected by the Food Agency to be manifestly unfounded.

“It is justified to set high standards for the reliability and exemplary performance of a person in the position of a legally independent and independent leading civil servant in the administration of the office — taking into account the investigation of the appellant’s conduct and the trust required for the administration of the office, the suspension from the office was not a disproportionately harsh measure for the purpose pursued, i.e. the public in view of ensuring reliability”, the administrative court considered.

The Administrative Court gave its decision last week. You can apply for an appeal permit from the Supreme Administrative Court.

The State Council appointed Jarno Sukanen as the new food commissioner last month. The term of the authorized representative is five years.