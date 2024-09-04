The Sun: Adam Chapman, 43, chalked up his pain to flu but turned out to have cancer

A 43-year-old man named Adam Chapman began experiencing constant headaches, but attributed them to seasonal flu and stress at work. As a result, the man was diagnosed with brain cancer, which almost killed him. His story told The Sun edition.

Chapman began experiencing headaches in December 2022. He went to see doctors about a year after the symptoms began, when his condition worsened. It turned out he had cancer. He was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Since then, the man has undergone two surgeries, during one of which he suffered a stroke, which has affected his memory, cognitive abilities and vision. He has also undergone months of radiation and chemotherapy.

