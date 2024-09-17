A new circuit in Superbike

Just like last year, this season Italy is hosting two events in the Superbike World Championship. The first, already held in mid-June, took place on the Misano Adriatico circuit and was valid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The second, which will be held this weekend, represents great news not only for our country, but also for Superbike in general. From Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd September in fact the trials and competitions will be held Italian Grand Prix at the Cremona circuit.

Cremona’s absolute debut

Inaugurated in 2011 in the town of San Martino del Lago and located a few kilometers from the Lombard capital, the track has undergone modifications over the last few years, with recent interventions that have led to a five-year agreement reached with Superbike to host the category starting this year. There is therefore much anticipation and curiosity for the historic debut of the circuit, as well as understanding the physical conditions of the championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will return to the track after the bad accident that occurred two weeks ago in Magny-Cours. The hope is to see the Turkish rider in full form together with Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea, also declared unfit in France respectively for a broken rib and a fractured thumb.

Pay attention to the timetables

At Magny-Cours, Superbike fans once again had to pay attention to the specific times and TV channels set for the concomitance with Misano Adriatico in MotoGPand the same will happen this weekend, curiously once again for the weekend scheduled on the Rimini track for the MotoGP. The entire weekend will be available on Sky Sports Arena (channel 204), as well as streaming on Sky Go and Now TV. Don’t forget the delayed broadcasts of Race 1 and 2, both on TV8 at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Cremona 2024, TV schedules

Friday 20th September

10.20am – PL1 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

3:00 pm – PL2 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

Saturday 21st September

09:00 – PL3 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

11:00 am – Superpole (live on Sky Sport Arena)

12.45pm – Women’s Game 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

2.00pm – Game 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena, delayed on TV8 at 5.00pm)

3.15pm – Supersport Race 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

Sunday 22nd September

09:00 – Warm up (live on Sky Sport Arena)

11:00 am – Superpole Race (live on Sky Sport Arena)

12.45pm – Women’s Superpole Race (live on Sky Sport Arena

2:00 PM – Game 2 (live on Sky Sport Arena, delayed at 5:00 PM on TV8)

3.15pm – Supersport Race 2 (live on Sku Sport Arena)