Ice hockey | The girl lions are playing for medals at the World Championships

The Finnish girls' under-18 national team beat Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

Finland the under-18 girls' national ice hockey team plays in the semi-finals of the World Cup. This was confirmed on Thursday, when Tyttöleijonat beat Slovakia 2–0 in the quarter-finals. The World Cup will be played in Zug, Switzerland.

Finland scored the goals Julia Kuusisto and Emma Ecocreature. Kerttu Kuja-Halkola kept Finland's goal intact with his 19 saves.

Finland is a standard fixture in the semifinals of the girls' under-18 World Cup. The last time they missed the semifinals was in 2018. The team has won bronze in 2011, 2019 and 2022. Last year, Finland finished fourth.

Finland now faced Slovakia for the first time at the World Cup level.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday. Finland's opponent will be determined after tonight's quarterfinals.