Thursday, April 6, 2023, 01:49





Ingredients: 4 medium leeks. / 1 large potato. / 1 branch of celery. / 1 old onion. / 1 carrot. / Butter, / Paprika. / Nuts. / Vegetables soup. Oil. / 1 glass of white wine. / Salt. / Dried oregano.

Pan over the heat with a drizzle of oil. Peel and chop the white part of the leeks, the onion and the potato; we remove the strands from the celery branch, wash it and cut it too and add them over high heat to the casserole. Just before the bottom begins to stick, add salt and white wine. Let the liquid evaporate while we stir and then add the broth.

Bring to a boil, lower the heat and let it cook for 20-25 minutes. We grind everything (watch out for the amount of liquid we have depending on the density we want for our cream) and pass it through a Chinese. We serve and, on top we place some slices of carrot, some nuts sautéed in a pan and crushed and a trickle of paprika oil.