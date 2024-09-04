This retail giant operates through a membership system, Cotsco, which gives you exclusive access to a wide range of products, from fresh food and household staples to cutting-edge electronics, furniture and sporting goods. Every week, it launches unmissable discounts on hundreds of selected products, allowing its members to save constantly on their daily purchases.



Costco is known for offering items from prestigious brands at unique prices, always ensuring the best value for money. On this occasion, it is offering an exclusive promotion that you cannot miss: the Ninja Foodi, Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer + Browning Machine, 6.1 L with a super discount. Until September 8 or while supplies last, you can purchase this incredible appliance with an original price of $5,899 for only $4,999, plus it includes free shipping, Learn about the features of this kitchen appliance and take advantage of the limited-time offer.

With TenderCrisp™ technology, you can prepare delicious meals in less time by transforming frozen ingredients into crispy, juicy dishes. Ideal for cooking meats, vegetables and grains in one pot, the Ninja Foodi saves time without sacrificing flavor and texture. Plus, its 6.5QT (6.15 liters) capacity ensures you have enough space to prepare large portions or complete meals in a single cooking session.

The Ninja Foodi is the ally you need to take your meals to the next level, reducing time in the kitchen and expanding your culinary possibilities. Take advantage of this exclusive offer at Costco before it ends, enjoy free shipping and learn all the details of this appliance that will become indispensable in your home thanks to its quality.

Ninja Foodi Highlights:

◉ TenderCrisp™ technology combines the fast cooking of a pressure cooker with the perfect browning of an air fryer.

◉ Revolutionary multifunctional lid, allows frying, baking, roasting and grilling with hot air, achieving crispy textures on the outside and juicy on the inside.

◉ 6.5QT (6.15 liter) capacity, ideal for preparing everything from family meals to dinners for special events.

◉ Included accessories: Pressure lid, pressure valve, browning lid, ceramic-finished bowl, bowl base, reversible roasting rack, roasting rack, browning tray, and condensation container.