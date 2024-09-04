Serie A, advances and postponements of the 5th day: Juventus-Napoli will be played on Saturday, Inter-Milan on Sunday evening

Official dates and times of Serie A matches from the fifth to the thirteenth day of the championship. Many big matches are scheduled: from Inter – Milan (Sunday 22nd September at 8.45pm) at Juventus – Napoli (Saturday 21st September at 6pm), passing through Inter-Juventus (Sunday 27 October at 6pm) or Milan-Juventus (November 23 at 6pm). The next set of Serie A advance and postponement matches is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, with the rest of the first half of the season (matchdays fourteen to nineteen).

Serie A, calendar of early-late matches 5th-13th matchday

FIFTH DAY OF SERIE A

Cagliari-Empoli Friday 20 September at 18.30

Verona-Turin Friday 20 September at 20.45

Venice-Genoa Saturday 21 September at 3pm

Juventus-Napoli Saturday 21 September at 18:00

Lecce-Parma Saturday 21 September at 20.45

Fiorentina-Lazio Sunday 22nd September at 12.30

Monza-Bologna Sunday 22nd September at 3pm

Roma-Udinese Sunday 22nd September at 18:00

Inter-Milan Sunday 22nd September at 20.45

Atalanta-Como Monday 23 September 20.45

SIXTH DAY OF SERIE A

Milan-Lecce Friday 27 September at 20.45

Udinese-Inter Saturday 28th September at 3pm

Genoa-Juventus Saturday 28 September at 18:00

Bologna-Atalanta Saturday 28 September at 20.45

Torino-Lazio Sunday 29 September at 12.30

Como-Verona Sunday 29 September at 3pm

Rome-Venice Sunday 29 September at 3pm

Empoli-Fiorentina Sunday 29 September at 18:00

Napoli-Monza Sunday 29 September at 20.45

Parma-Cagliari Monday 30 September at 20.45

SEVENTH DAY OF SERIE A

Napoli-Como Friday 4 October at 18.30

Verona-Venice Friday 4 October at 8.45pm

Udinese-Lecce Saturday 5 October at 3pm

Atalanta-Genoa Saturday 5 October at 18:00

Inter-Torino Saturday 5 October at 20.45

Juventus-Cagliari Sunday 6 October at 12.30

Bologna-Parma Sunday 6 October at 3pm

Lazio-Empoli Sunday 6 October at 3pm

Monza-Roma Sunday 6 October at 18:00

Fiorentina-Milan Sunday 6 October at 20.45

EIGHTH DAY OF SERIE A

Como-Parma Saturday 19 October at 3pm

Genoa-Bologna Saturday 19 October at 3pm

Milan-Udinese Saturday 19 October at 18:00

Juventus-Lazio Saturday 19 October at 20.45

Empoli-Napoli Sunday 20 October at 12.30

Lecce-Fiorentina Sunday 20 October at 3pm

Venezia-Atalanta Sunday 20 October at 3pm

Cagliari-Turin Sunday 20 October at 18:00

Roma-Inter Sunday 20 October at 20.45

Verona-Monza Monday 21 October at 20.45

NINTH DAY OF SERIE A

Udinese-Cagliari Friday 25 October at 18.30

Turin-Como Friday 25 October at 20.45

Napoli-Lecce Saturday 26 October at 3pm

Bologna-Milan Saturday 26 October at 18:00

Atalanta-Verona Saturday 26 October at 20.45

Parma-Empoli Sunday 27 October at 12.30

Lazio-Genoa Sunday 27 October at 3pm

Monza-Venice Sunday 27 October at 3pm

Inter-Juventus Sunday 27 October at 18:00

Fiorentina-Roma Sunday 27 October at 20.45

TENTH DAY OF SERIE A

Cagliari-Bologna Tuesday 29 October at 18.30

Lecce-Verona Tuesday 29 October at 18.30

Milan-Napoli Tuesday 29 October at 20.45

Empoli-Inter Wednesday 30 October at 18.30

Venezia-Udinese Wednesday 30 October at 18.30

Atalanta-Monza Wednesday 30 October 20.45

Juventus-Parma Wednesday 30 October at 20.45

Genoa-Fiorentina Thursday 31 October at 18.30

Como-Lazio Thursday 31 October at 20.45

Rome-Turin Thursday 31 October at 20.45

ELEVENTH DAY OF SERIE A

Bologna-Lecce Saturday 2 November at 3pm

Udinese-Juventus Saturday 2 November at 18:00

Monza-Milan Saturday 2 November at 20.45

Napoli-Atalanta Sunday 3 November at 12.30

Torino-Fiorentina Sunday 3 November at 3pm

Verona-Roma Sunday 3 November at 18:00

Inter-Venezia Sunday 3 November at 20.45

Empoli-Como Monday 4th November at 6.30pm

Parma-Genoa Monday 4th November at 18.30

Lazio-Cagliari Monday 4th November at 20.45

TWELFTH DAY OF SERIE A

Genoa-Como Thursday 7 November at 20.45

Venice-Parma Friday 8 November at 18.30

Lecce-Empoli Friday 8 November 8.45pm

Cagliari-Milan Saturday 9th November at 18:00

Juventus-Torino Saturday 9th November at 20.45

Atalanta-Udinese Sunday 10 November at 12.30

Fiorentina-Verona Sunday 10 November at 3pm

Roma-Bologna Sunday 10 November at 3pm

Monza-Lazio Sunday 10 November at 18:00

Inter-Napoli Sunday 10 November at 20.45

THIRTEENTH DAY OF SERIE A

Verona-Inter Saturday 23 November at 3pm

Milan-Juventus Saturday 23 November at 18:00

Parma-Atalanta Saturday 23 November 20.45

Genoa-Cagliari Sunday 24 November at 12.30

Como-Fiorentina Sunday 24th November at 3pm

Torino-Monza Sunday 24 November at 3pm

Napoli-Roma Sunday 24 November at 18:00

Lazio-Bologna Sunday 24 November at 20.45

Empoli-Udinese Monday 25 November at 18.30

Venice-Lecce Monday 25 November at 20.45