Serie A, advances and postponements of the 5th day: Juventus-Napoli will be played on Saturday, Inter-Milan on Sunday evening
Official dates and times of Serie A matches from the fifth to the thirteenth day of the championship. Many big matches are scheduled: from Inter – Milan (Sunday 22nd September at 8.45pm) at Juventus – Napoli (Saturday 21st September at 6pm), passing through Inter-Juventus (Sunday 27 October at 6pm) or Milan-Juventus (November 23 at 6pm). The next set of Serie A advance and postponement matches is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, with the rest of the first half of the season (matchdays fourteen to nineteen).
Serie A, calendar of early-late matches 5th-13th matchday
FIFTH DAY OF SERIE A
Cagliari-Empoli Friday 20 September at 18.30
Verona-Turin Friday 20 September at 20.45
Venice-Genoa Saturday 21 September at 3pm
Juventus-Napoli Saturday 21 September at 18:00
Lecce-Parma Saturday 21 September at 20.45
Fiorentina-Lazio Sunday 22nd September at 12.30
Monza-Bologna Sunday 22nd September at 3pm
Roma-Udinese Sunday 22nd September at 18:00
Inter-Milan Sunday 22nd September at 20.45
Atalanta-Como Monday 23 September 20.45
SIXTH DAY OF SERIE A
Milan-Lecce Friday 27 September at 20.45
Udinese-Inter Saturday 28th September at 3pm
Genoa-Juventus Saturday 28 September at 18:00
Bologna-Atalanta Saturday 28 September at 20.45
Torino-Lazio Sunday 29 September at 12.30
Como-Verona Sunday 29 September at 3pm
Rome-Venice Sunday 29 September at 3pm
Empoli-Fiorentina Sunday 29 September at 18:00
Napoli-Monza Sunday 29 September at 20.45
Parma-Cagliari Monday 30 September at 20.45
SEVENTH DAY OF SERIE A
Napoli-Como Friday 4 October at 18.30
Verona-Venice Friday 4 October at 8.45pm
Udinese-Lecce Saturday 5 October at 3pm
Atalanta-Genoa Saturday 5 October at 18:00
Inter-Torino Saturday 5 October at 20.45
Juventus-Cagliari Sunday 6 October at 12.30
Bologna-Parma Sunday 6 October at 3pm
Lazio-Empoli Sunday 6 October at 3pm
Monza-Roma Sunday 6 October at 18:00
Fiorentina-Milan Sunday 6 October at 20.45
EIGHTH DAY OF SERIE A
Como-Parma Saturday 19 October at 3pm
Genoa-Bologna Saturday 19 October at 3pm
Milan-Udinese Saturday 19 October at 18:00
Juventus-Lazio Saturday 19 October at 20.45
Empoli-Napoli Sunday 20 October at 12.30
Lecce-Fiorentina Sunday 20 October at 3pm
Venezia-Atalanta Sunday 20 October at 3pm
Cagliari-Turin Sunday 20 October at 18:00
Roma-Inter Sunday 20 October at 20.45
Verona-Monza Monday 21 October at 20.45
NINTH DAY OF SERIE A
Udinese-Cagliari Friday 25 October at 18.30
Turin-Como Friday 25 October at 20.45
Napoli-Lecce Saturday 26 October at 3pm
Bologna-Milan Saturday 26 October at 18:00
Atalanta-Verona Saturday 26 October at 20.45
Parma-Empoli Sunday 27 October at 12.30
Lazio-Genoa Sunday 27 October at 3pm
Monza-Venice Sunday 27 October at 3pm
Inter-Juventus Sunday 27 October at 18:00
Fiorentina-Roma Sunday 27 October at 20.45
TENTH DAY OF SERIE A
Cagliari-Bologna Tuesday 29 October at 18.30
Lecce-Verona Tuesday 29 October at 18.30
Milan-Napoli Tuesday 29 October at 20.45
Empoli-Inter Wednesday 30 October at 18.30
Venezia-Udinese Wednesday 30 October at 18.30
Atalanta-Monza Wednesday 30 October 20.45
Juventus-Parma Wednesday 30 October at 20.45
Genoa-Fiorentina Thursday 31 October at 18.30
Como-Lazio Thursday 31 October at 20.45
Rome-Turin Thursday 31 October at 20.45
ELEVENTH DAY OF SERIE A
Bologna-Lecce Saturday 2 November at 3pm
Udinese-Juventus Saturday 2 November at 18:00
Monza-Milan Saturday 2 November at 20.45
Napoli-Atalanta Sunday 3 November at 12.30
Torino-Fiorentina Sunday 3 November at 3pm
Verona-Roma Sunday 3 November at 18:00
Inter-Venezia Sunday 3 November at 20.45
Empoli-Como Monday 4th November at 6.30pm
Parma-Genoa Monday 4th November at 18.30
Lazio-Cagliari Monday 4th November at 20.45
TWELFTH DAY OF SERIE A
Genoa-Como Thursday 7 November at 20.45
Venice-Parma Friday 8 November at 18.30
Lecce-Empoli Friday 8 November 8.45pm
Cagliari-Milan Saturday 9th November at 18:00
Juventus-Torino Saturday 9th November at 20.45
Atalanta-Udinese Sunday 10 November at 12.30
Fiorentina-Verona Sunday 10 November at 3pm
Roma-Bologna Sunday 10 November at 3pm
Monza-Lazio Sunday 10 November at 18:00
Inter-Napoli Sunday 10 November at 20.45
THIRTEENTH DAY OF SERIE A
Verona-Inter Saturday 23 November at 3pm
Milan-Juventus Saturday 23 November at 18:00
Parma-Atalanta Saturday 23 November 20.45
Genoa-Cagliari Sunday 24 November at 12.30
Como-Fiorentina Sunday 24th November at 3pm
Torino-Monza Sunday 24 November at 3pm
Napoli-Roma Sunday 24 November at 18:00
Lazio-Bologna Sunday 24 November at 20.45
Empoli-Udinese Monday 25 November at 18.30
Venice-Lecce Monday 25 November at 20.45
