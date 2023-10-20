The new Corsa It is now available with a price that starts at 18,900 euros, and from 34,800 for the 100% electric version. The renewed Opel compact, which is manufactured in Zaragoza in all its versions from the same line, can be chosen with 75 and 100 HP gasoline engines, or two fully electric versions: 136 HP, with a range of up to 357 km; and 156 HP, with up to 405 km. The latter, of which a first contactoffers high driving pleasure, a quick response from the first touch and its Zero label.

Depending on preferences, in the Corsa Electric you can choose between three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Sport mode makes the throttle noticeably more responsive and provides more agile driving dynamics. In Eco mode, all systems in the powertrain and the car itself are adjusted for optimal efficiency.

The regenerative braking system ensures that energy can be recovered while driving. Even when the battery-electric Corsa needs to be recharged, this only means a brief ‘pit stop’ at a charging point. Depending on battery capacity, the new Corsa Electric can be charged to 80% charge in less than 30 minutes at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station. As an alternative to the standard 7.4 kW on-board charger, an 11 kW three-phase on-board charger is optionally available. Opel also offers the Universal Charger to connect to almost all country-specific domestic and industrial sockets, as well as public charging stations.

A microhybrid version will soon arrive – ECO label -, a system that has a lithium-ion battery and 1.2-liter gasoline engines with 100 and 136 HP that are coupled to an electrified dual-clutch automatic transmission and an electric motor.

With a length of 4 meters, it offers more than enough space for five passengers and 309 liters of trunk capacity. Although what stands out most is its sporty line as well as its elegant design – black takes center stage -, its panoramic roof, its new information and entertainment system with color touch screens of up to 10 inches, wireless charging and a long list of driver assistance systems.

Specifically, what draws the most attention is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, so characteristic of the brand, which already adorns all new Opel models. The black ‘visor’ covers the front of the Corsa and seamlessly integrates the vehicle’s grille, LED headlights and central Opel Blitz into one visual element. Depending on the equipment level, the brand logo on the front and rear comes in black or satin matte silver. The optical ‘air inlets’ in the lower area of ​​the front bumper are larger and more prominent than before, planting the Corsa even more firmly on the road.





Features of the Opel Corsa



Engines



: 75 and 100 HP gasoline, 136 and 156 HP electric



Length/width/height (m)



: 4.06/1.96/1.43



Trunk



: 309 liters



Autonomy



: up to 405 km



Maximum speed



: 150 km/h (electronically limited)



Acceleration



: 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds



Price



: range from 18,900 euros

The rear also paints a clear picture: the Corsa nameplate now appears in the center of the tailgate. And the Grafik Gray paint is available for the first time for the Corsa.

All new Corsa now incorporate numerous technologies and driver assistance systems as standard. The list includes forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection; lane keep assist; and drowsiness alert. Additional electronic ‘helpers’ make driving and maneuvering safer and more relaxing. The offer extends to the side protection and the new high-resolution panoramic rear view camera.

Also note that in addition to the usual standard equipment of the Corsa, the electric versions have a digital driver information center, Multimedia Radio (compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) with color touch screen, automatic climate control, a charger on board 7.4 kW, regenerative braking, a heat pump and 16-inch ‘Diamond Cut’ light alloy wheels.