Go on live he Copa del Rey drawwith the matches of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic de Bilbao and Mallorca, crosses and pairings of sixteenths.

12:35 The possible rivals of Deportiva Minera

12:34 Presidents, directors and representatives of the clubs present in this draw for the round of 32 of the Cup are already visible in the Las Rozas Football City, where they are looking forward to knowing the name of the rivals they will face in this round. Greetings to all of them!

12:31 The four Second RFEF clubs in the draw As it is a directed draw, Barbastro and Deportiva Minera, in addition to UD Logroñés and Pontevedra, all of them teams from the Second Federation, will have as rivals one of the four First Division teams that will participate in the Spanish Super Cup ( Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Athletic) and that have been exempt in the Cup until this tie.

12:24 Teams have qualified for the round of 32 of the Cup We remember the 32 teams classified for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. First division teams: Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Las Palmas, Celta, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Leganés, Sevilla, Osasuna, Getafe and Real Sociedad Second division teams: Granada, Cartagena, Tenerife, Elche, Almería, Eldense, Huesca, Racing de Santander and Racing de Ferrol.

12:17 Copa del Rey draw schedule The draw for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey is held, as usual, in the Luis Aragonés Hall of the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, where modest clubs such as Barbastro or Deportiva Minera, both from the Second Federation, await eager to meet the rival they will face. An event that the fans of the teams present live with enthusiasm in a draw that will begin at 1:00 p.m.