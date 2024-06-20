by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso wants another wet race

If in 2023 Fernando Alonso above all at the beginning of the season he was looking for the “standard” race to take advantage of the excellent race pace of his Aston Martin, in 2024 the values ​​have been reversed: the strength has turned into a weakness, and therefore the #14 does not disdain a Spanish GP as wet as the one in Montreal. A hypothesis that doesn’t even seem far-fetched, given that the probability of rain stands at 90%, even if it mainly refers to the morning and not at the time of the race.

Alonso’s words

“I think every race was a bit of a surprise, in some cases positive and other times negative. Canada was one of the best weekends for us. It was a bit unexpected after two negatives in Imola and Monaco, so we have to wait and see free practice“, this was the first comment from the two-time world champion in the Montmeló press conference. “Let’s put it this way, we would prefer the track to be wet on Sunday because we are not totally sure of our performance in the dry“.

When asked if the car has finally found consistency in Canada thanks to the latest update package, Alonso replied: “I would be happy to say yes, but I think Montreal is a very particular track with only a long straight, strong braking and very short corners. So Canada was positive for us but we have to wait at least two or three circuits to have a more reliable outcome regarding our understanding of the package so let’s wait and see, but I hope so. Our strengths and weaknesses after nine games? I won’t share these ideas with everyone but it’s pretty clear that this year qualifying was our strong point while the race pace was a bit weak. There are many weaknesses that we have identified and with this new package we think we can be in a good position“.

“Even in the junior categories we did a lot of laps here in Barcelona. Clearly there is a lot going on here in Barcelona. It’s one of those races that we all know very well. For Carlos (Sainz, ed.) and for me there is a lot more support from the stands: friends arrive, family arrives, so there is definitely more motivation this weekend. It’s very good to have two Spanish drivers and next year will be the 10th anniversary with two Spanish drivers. The support has always been incredible in the good years and also in the bad times. Now with two riders we have two possibilities although I think this year we only have one with Carlos. I don’t think I will be able to fight for important goals but I will try to do my best“.