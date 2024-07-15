Last Sunday was a sad day for the Colombian national team. After 23 years of not qualifying for a continental final, the opportunity to be crowned champions of America vanished in the match against Argentina.

Despite this, the team performed its best in many years by finishing second in the tournament. For this reason, there was speculation about some kind of welcome for the team as soon as they arrived in Colombia. This has already been denied by the federation in an official statement released on its official media.

The Colombian national team was suspended

As EL TIEMPO had anticipated, several players from the National Team had already separated from the group on Monday morning. Some went to their clubs taking advantage of the end of the continental tournament and others would arrive in Bogotá but would have connecting flights that would take them to their country of residence.

In the statement, released by the Colombian Football Federation, They thanked the fans and clarified the rumors about the reception of the players upon their arrival in the country. “The Colombian Football Federation, the Executive Committee, players and coaching staff thank all the fans who accompanied us during the CONMEBOL Copa América for the support and affection received throughout the competition.”

Following this, they confirmed that the players were not called up and were on vacation, and that they were at the disposal of their clubs. Regarding the welcome, they declared the following: “We would like to clarify that no special reception or event has been organised in Bogotá or any other city in the country.”