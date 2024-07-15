Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- A group of 45 farm workers, mostly indigenous, were helped to return to the state of Chihuahua after working in agricultural fields in Ahome, Sinaloa. The Attorney General’s Office, through the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAVE), interviewed the farm workers and confirmed that they were not victims of a crime.

As background, it is known that the group of day laborers, originally from Cuauhtémoc and several municipalities in the mountains, were working in agricultural tasks in the municipality of Ahome. They wanted to return home but did not have the resources to do so. It should be noted that they were accompanied by children.

To confirm that they had not been victims of a crime, several state and municipal agencies were coordinated, with the direction of the General Secretariat of Government.

On Sunday night, the day laborers arrived in two trucks at the Tierra Nueva Community Center in Cuauhtémoc. They are six adult women, 11 boys, one girl, and the rest adult men.

The District Attorney for the western area, Silvia González, reported that the different departments immediately confirmed that the people are in good health, and that the adults were interviewed to find out their situation.

He confirmed that all of them indicated that they were not victims of any crime and that they were working of their own free will, they just needed support to return.

The people from Cuauhtémoc immediately wanted to go home, while others living in mountain towns, around 25, remained in shelters in Cuauhtémoc until the morning of Monday the 15th.

Prosecutor Silvia González said that they were supported with food, lodging, and those who are returning to their communities, with transportation support.