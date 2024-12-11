He Betis is very aware of the result obtained by the Striped in the final of the Mexican Apertura tournament against América, which will be played between this Thursday and Sunday, with the first leg in Mexico City and the return leg in Monterrey. And it is that among the clauses of the transfer of Sergio Canales Several performance clauses were included in the royal team that could considerably increase the final amount that Betis would receive for letting the Cantabrian leave in the summer of 2023.

The agreement between Betis and Rayados established that the Verdiblancos would receive 500,000 euros for each tournament that the Mexican team won in these first seasons of Canales among their ranks. Last year they came close to inaugurating their record in their American stay but now they have another chance with access to the final of the Apertura 2024 tournament. On this occasion they beat Pumas and Atlético San Luis before reaching the round-trip duel by the trophy.

Betis transferred Canales for a fixed amount of ten million eurosbetween 7.5 of direct income and 2.5 of savings from different pending items, as well as seven in variables that depended on the performance of the footballer and the team. The most important were those referring to the possible achievement of titles by Rayados, which is always in the forefront positions in its league and has also competed in the Leagues Cup or Concacaf and will do so in the next Club World Cup. 2025 that FIFA has just presented.

Canales is an indispensable piece on his team since he maintains the leadership on and off the field that he showed during his time at Betis. The 33-year-old Cantabrian has played 21 matches this season, scoring nine goals and distributing three assists. He coincides on the team with old acquaintances from the Spanish league such as Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Héctor Moreno and Tecatito Corona.









In statements to Cadena Cope, Canales recently recalled his time in Heliópolis and the affection he retains. «I love Betis very muchto many people there. I love having messages from club workers and continuing to talk to them. When I left I felt that my time at Betis was over and I decided to be honest with all my teammates. The opportunity presented itself to me and I don’t regret it,” he said.