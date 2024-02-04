On Saturday, February 3, on the Azteca stadium field, the Eagles of America received a visit from Monterrey Soccer Clubwho just last day surpassed them in the general table (for having scored a greater number of goals) and, consequently, becoming the absolute leaders of the competition.
The last time these two teams met, América resolved the match practically from the first half, going into halftime with a resounding advantage of three goals to zero. The match was marred by Richard Sánchez's injury, supposedly caused intentionally by Jesús Gallardo.
Added to the fact that it was the first time that Fernando: the 'Tano' Ortíz visited the Azteca stadium directing a team that was not América, all the ingredients were already on the table to expect a very interesting duel.
At minute twenty-four of the first half, while Monterrey seemed willing to retreat for as long as necessary, Diego Valdés finished off a header that left Esteban Andrada with no chance, thus making it 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas.
However, in the first half itself, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, who came as a second option to the Monterrey Football Club and who today has captivated all the striped fans, fought until the end for a ball apparently without further ado, sending the ball into the area , Sergio Canales received, arranged the round in his own way and ordered it to be put away.
For the second half, both América and Rayados generated dangerous plays that could have represented the three wins for either of the two squads… but no. The match ended 1-1; with the expulsion of Héctor Moreno as a farewell to an even match between two teams that will surely continue to be protagonists in the Clausura 2024.
In the last five confrontations between America and Lion, the azulcremas added one victory, León another and the rest have all been draws. The memory of what was experienced in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament appears as an interesting incentive prior to this dawn match of the tournament.
The last time America and Pachuca They faced each other, the azulcremas had a round match. They won, they scored and they liked it, in the duel played on the Azteca stadium field. The final result was 4-0, and from that moment on the Águilas practically became invincible in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
America and Mazatlan They have only faced each other seven times, and the numbers totally favor the azulcremas, since they have only lost once. The other six matches ended in victory for the Eagles. There is no record of ties between these two squads.
America has three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
America has four games without being able to beat the Atlas Red-and-Black, although, of the last three matches, all have ended in a draw. The azulcremas' last victory over the 'foxes' was on matchday number four of the already somewhat distant Apertura 2021 tournament.
#schedule #matches #América #result #Monterrey #PUBLISH
