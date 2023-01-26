Construction | The construction of the giant Roihupello campus has begun – facilities for thousands of vocational students will be created in Eastern Helsinki

The construction of the new student campus in Roihupello started on Wednesday.

Roihupelton the construction of the new student campus began on Wednesday with the laying of the foundation stone. A campus of Stadi’s vocational and adult college will be built in Roihupelto.

According to the city’s announcement, the new giant campus will offer a place to study for an estimated 4,500 students every year after completion.

The campus will have facilities for 13 different undergraduate degrees. The facilities will be put into use at the beginning of 2026.

During the laying ceremony, the day’s newspapers and coins in use were deposited in the foundation stone’s time capsule, among other things.