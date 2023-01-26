Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction | The construction of the giant Roihupello campus has begun – facilities for thousands of vocational students will be created in Eastern Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World Europe
0

The construction of the new student campus in Roihupello started on Wednesday.

Roihupelton the construction of the new student campus began on Wednesday with the laying of the foundation stone. A campus of Stadi’s vocational and adult college will be built in Roihupelto.

According to the city’s announcement, the new giant campus will offer a place to study for an estimated 4,500 students every year after completion.

The campus will have facilities for 13 different undergraduate degrees. The facilities will be put into use at the beginning of 2026.

During the laying ceremony, the day’s newspapers and coins in use were deposited in the foundation stone’s time capsule, among other things.

#Construction #construction #giant #Roihupello #campus #begun #facilities #thousands #vocational #students #created #Eastern #Helsinki

See also  Traumatized Darth Vader Is More Terrifying Than Ever In 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PMI, a new trend: the business coach is increasingly fashionable. Here because

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result