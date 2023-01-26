PMI: everyone is crazy about the business coach, a choice explained by the numbers

Already an integral part of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric, although to a lesser extent than in the American panorama, where entrepreneurs such as Oprah Winfrey and Eric Schmidt they have been using it for years, the figure of business coach is beginning to make its way into our country as well. For reasons that are anything but random, the peak of requests has been reached in conjunction with the crisis started in 2020 with the pandemic, and is continuing driven by the increasingly urgent needs of companies to achieve the best possible business optimization.

What makes the external support of a specialized professional particularly interesting are the effects on sales and the ROI (Return On Investment) generated. According to a study conducted by the American consulting firm Metrix Global, every dollar invested in business coaching guarantees an average return of almost 8 dollars, and the presence of an expert in a “Fortune 500” company has generated a return on investment equal to 529%.

Antonio Panìco, founder of Business Coaching Italy and awarded as business coach of the year at the prestigious “CEO Today Management Consulting Awards” in 2021 and 2022, explains the phenomenon as follows: “the professionals on the market have increased exponentially in recent years, and the reason for this boom is from attributed first of all to the critical conditions in which Italian companies find themselves”.

“Is exactly in times of crisis, in fact, that the need to be assisted by an expert can no longer be postponed. The role of a competent business coach – specifies the expert – consists in facilitating the transition of a company, with vision and concreteness, from the current scenario to the desired one”.

Second Antonio Panicwhose company Business Coaching Italia has increased from 4 to 22 coaches and tripled clients in the last 4 years, there are very specific and recurring requests that arrive from companies regarding business coaching. “First of all, as it is obvious, the primary objective remains increase business volumes and marginsespecially in this historical moment. In fact, we are witnessing a market dynamic that pushes towards lower margins, due to rising prices and inflation, and the result of which is often the employee escape“.

“Improve team organization and business processes, recovering pockets of inefficiency, is one of the skills of the business coach who can effectively counter this trend, just as constant, targeted management of numbers and a strengthening of the sales department can prove to be invaluable strategies in times of crisis. There are more and more companies – concludes the business coach Antonio Panìco – who realize how an approximate management can cost dearly”.

“The acquisition of important managerial skills is an essential operation, and relying on an expert also guarantees this benefit: the possibility of being helped and progressing while working to develop one’s business.

It is no coincidence that middle managers and professionals of all kinds are approaching this world. It is an extremely sought-after profession on the market and destined to progress further in the coming years”.

The Business Coaching Academy Awards, organized by Business Coaching Italia, were held on 21 January

The event, with over 100 members, made it possible to reward the business coaches who achieved the best results. Among the participants also numerous professional entrepreneurs or managers who have acquired the working method of the Academy, reaching even triple-digit growth of their turnover (more than half achieved a growth of more than +50% and as many as 12 entrepreneurs an increase from +112% to +714%).

