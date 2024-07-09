With great joy and enthusiasm, Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol confirmed that Barranquilla native Shakira will be part of the grand final of the Copa América This July 14th, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Nobody better than Shakira to be with us in the grand final,” said Alejandro Domínguez.

Shakira, who has dazzled the world with her talent and energy on global stages, promises to offer an unforgettable show at one of the tournaments international football.

Remember that the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 final will take place on Sunday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. with more than 54,000 fans to date, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Celebrating Colombia’s first goal Photo:EFE Share

Starting today, July 9th, they begin the semi-finals of the great sporting event, matches that keep football fans in suspense.

It should be noted that the Colombian has left a mark on more sporting events and this, as Domínguez expressed, this show promises to be “A big party”.